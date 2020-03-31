Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra says Shehnaaz Gill wasted everyone’s time

When Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 signed Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the makers probably wanted to bank on their small-screen popularity. However, the show did not do well for reasons more than one. Paras and Shehnaaz's attitude towards the contestants was repeatedly questioned, and Shehnaaz also left the show without choosing a connection.

Now, those who followed the show would remember how Shehnaaz broke down during one episode and said she was in love with Sidharth Shukla and hence was not able to connect to any of the men trying to woo her. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Paras has now slammed Shehnaaz and said that she wasted everyone's time, including the participants and the channel. He added that she was not interested in anyone other than Sidharth, and that the show got spoiled because of her, even though the makers had brought in some really popular names of the Punjabi industry.

Paras added that Shehnaaz did not even respect the females in the show, and questioned them about stuff like virginity which clearly indicated that she was not respectful towards her own gender.

