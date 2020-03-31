Dwayne Johnson worries Black Adam may get delayed amid coronavirus crisis

Dwayne Johnson has begun his work to play DC supervillain, Black Adam. The action star has begun training for the same. But, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the actor feels it might get delayed.

During the Instagram live session, Dwayne spoke about Black Adam and how the shooting could be affected since they were to begin in July, this year. "I’m very excited about Black Adam by the way, I’ve been training very, very hard for that role. We were supposed to start shooting it in the summer, in July, and we’ll see. I’m not quite too sure if it’s still gonna happen – or, at least, if we’ll still start shooting in July but it will all work out the way it’s meant to work out."

In November 2019, Dwayne Johnson expressed his happiness on playing the DC supervillain. "Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way."

He further said, "Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together."

Black Adam was supposed to appear in Shazam! last year which starred Zachary Levi. But, it was cut from the film. It will reunite Dwayne Johnson with Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra. It is scheduled to release on December 22, 2021.

