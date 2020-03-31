Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal dancing to ‘Taal Se Taal Mila’ in this throwback video is all things perfect!

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal is the heartthrob sibling’s duo that has managed to make girls drool over them! The Kaushal brothers, apart from being extremely good looking, are exceptional dancers and an old video of them dancing to a remixed version of ‘Taal Se Taal Mila’ from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Taal has resurfaced.
Just when we thought Vicky and Sunny couldn’t be more perfect, they go ahead and record videos like these!
