Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal dancing to ‘Taal Se Taal Mila’ in this throwback video is all things perfect!

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal is the heartthrob sibling’s duo that has managed to make girls drool over them! The Kaushal brothers, apart from being extremely good looking, are exceptional dancers and an old video of them dancing to a remixed version of ‘Taal Se Taal Mila’ from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Taal has resurfaced.

In the video, Sunny is seen recording while Vicky is driving, but their moves are beautifully synchronized and we just can’t take our eyes off them. Watch the video right here and we bet this is going to make your quarantine mood better!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Mar 31, 2020 at 1:07am PDT

Just when we thought Vicky and Sunny couldn’t be more perfect, they go ahead and record videos like these!

