Alaya F pulls a perfect headstand and we’re in awe of her!

Alaya F debuted with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. Like most of the new-age stars, Alaya takes fitness very seriously and is quite an avid dancer who knows how to perform various dance forms. Recently, a video of her performing kathak went viral for all the right reasons.

The actress was appreciated for her performance in a debut film and already has two more projects lined up. Even though the celebrities can’t access the gym, they make sure to not miss out on their workout. She also posted a picture of herself pulling a perfect headstand and she is giving us major fitness goals!

Take a look at the picture that Alaya posted on her Instagram.

The world is upside down and so am I????????‍♀️ #QuarantineExercise #StayHome #StaySafe

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on Mar 28, 2020 at 8:47am PDT

Alaya will also be seen in Stree Rog Vibhaag with Ayushmann Khurrana.

