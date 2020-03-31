Alaya F pulls a perfect headstand and we’re in awe of her!

Alaya F debuted with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. Like most of the new-age stars, Alaya takes fitness very seriously and is quite an avid dancer who knows how to perform various dance forms. Recently, a video of her performing kathak went viral for all the right reasons.
Take a look at the picture that Alaya posted on her Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
The world is upside down and so am I????????♀️ #QuarantineExercise #StayHome #StaySafe
A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on Mar 28, 2020 at 8:47am PDT
Alaya will also be seen in Stree Rog Vibhaag with Ayushmann Khurrana.
Also Read: Alaya F REVEALS Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reaction after watching Jawaani Jaaneman, says the latter was in tears!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply