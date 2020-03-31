Sanaya Irani’s pre and post-lockdown pictures are absolutely hilarious!

A couple of months before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, Sanaya Irani and her husband, Mohit Sehgal had visited Dubai for a trip and their pictures were surely giving us major travel goals. The couple is very active on social media and their posts are a delight to watch. However, amid the lockdown, they can’t even get together with their group of friends like they usually do.

With her humour on point, Sanaya Irani posted a couple of before and after pictures. One of them being from her trip to Dubai and the other one from her home during the lockdown. The caption will surely leave you giggling. It reads, “Ek Waqt that jab ….. aur ek waqt hai ab … lekin kab tak ????????????‍♀️. @atlantisthepalm thank you for the good times ???????? let’s stay strong in the hard times .”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Ek Waqt that jab ….. aur ek waqt hai ab … lekin kab tak ????????????‍♀️. @atlantisthepalm thank you for the good times ???????? let’s stay strong in the hard times .

A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Mar 31, 2020 at 1:57am PDT

We’ve got to laud Sanaya for posting the most relatable pictures!

Also Read: Barun Sobti, Sanya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, and gang celebrate Holi 2020 with love and laughter!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results