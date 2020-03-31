Sanaya Irani’s pre and post-lockdown pictures are absolutely hilarious!

A couple of months before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, Sanaya Irani and her husband, Mohit Sehgal had visited Dubai for a trip and their pictures were surely giving us major travel goals. The couple is very active on social media and their posts are a delight to watch. However, amid the lockdown, they can’t even get together with their group of friends like they usually do.
Ek Waqt that jab ….. aur ek waqt hai ab … lekin kab tak ????????????♀️. @atlantisthepalm thank you for the good times ???????? let’s stay strong in the hard times .
We’ve got to laud Sanaya for posting the most relatable pictures!
