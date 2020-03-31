Rihanna And Janet Jackson Have A Lot In Common

Rihanna, 32, is feeling VERY single again an she’s not going to let that stop her from having a family. She split with her Saudi billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel after 3 years of togetherness, and we were NOT surprised. Their romance started off as very exciting and glamoroous – she met people and did things she has never done before. It was a whole new world. But eventually their cultural differences became glaringly apparent and not at all comfortable for independent Rihanna. (She should compare notes with Janet Jackson) Rihanna is now living in London and she told UK Vogue that she wants three or four kids within the next ten years, and will raise them alone if she hasn’t found the right guy.

