Even Superman Is Suffering From Social Isolation

Back in the good old days we had some fine specimens of Superman, Johnny Depp’s Pirate of the Caribbean, Frankenstein, and many other famous characters hustling on busy Hollywood Boulevard. Tourists paid them lots of money for photos, so everybody went home happy. This sad looking “Superman” is a sign of the times. Neither his physique nor his costume is very impressive – and he’s making a feeble attempt at selling face masks, not photos! (note that customers are few and far between)

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

