Mamamoo’s Hwasa sets the temperature soaring in a white swimsuit

K-pop girl Hwasa is making sure that her Instagram updates are on point. On March 26, Hwasa of the South Korean group Mamamoo started her own Instagram account.

Hwasa is making sure to document her life on her personal account. On Tuesday, she shared a series of photos that seemed like throwback pictures from the time when she went to the beach. She is seen striking a pose against a picturesque backdrop. Dressed in a white swimsuit, the musician looks radiant as ever in these beach photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hwasa recently featured on a new remix of Dua Lipa’s 'Physical' from her sophomore album 'Future Nostalgia'.

It was recently announced that she will collaborate with labelmates ONEWE on their comeback title track which is releasing later this week.

