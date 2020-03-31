Arti Singh has her Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment with the iconic song, ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’

Arti Singh of Bigg Boss 13 has clearly been making the most of this lockdown and is finding different ways to entertain herself and her fans. From cooking, to cleaning, to workouts, the celebrities have been sharing their experience of being under the nationwide lockdown. One week into the lockdown, the celebrities have been enjoying this downtime as they have the time for themselves during this much-needed break.

Arti Singh on the other hand has been channeling her inner dancer and recreated the iconic song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’. Dancing around in a towel, Arti Singh’s energy is on peak as she releases part two of her performance with the caption, “Part 2: Kaisa Hai Kaun Hai Vo Jane Kahan Hai.? ????????‍♀️ Abhi toh corona ke vajah se ghar mein baitha hai ???? #StayQuarantinedStaySafe”

Watch it right here.

Arti had earlier revealed that she wants to participate in a dance show as she is very inclined towards the art.

