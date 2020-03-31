Rihanna wears a durag on British Vogue cover, reveals about her album and says she wants to have kids

Singer, actress, and entrepreneur Rihanna is slaying on the cover of British Vogue's May 2020 issue. She has been featured in not one but two covers in a Stephen Jones Millinery durag. This is the first time she has worn a durag on a magazine cover.

In the profile, the singer spoke about the much-awaited album which the fans have been eagerly waiting for. “I can’t say when I’m going to drop … There are no rules,” she said. “There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

“I feel like I have no boundaries,” she added. “I’ve done everything — I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre — now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want."

View this post on Instagram

Gang back in da Stu!! @Edward_Enninful and I are back at it again with @StevenKleinStudio for the May 2020 cover of @BritishVogue ????✊???? available Friday, April 3rd! . Wearing all @Burberry by @RiccardoTisci17, and a custom @StephenJonesMillinery durag. Photographed by @StevenKleinStudio and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @YusefHairNYC and @NaphiisBeautifulHair, make-up by @IsamayaFfrench using @FentyBeauty and nails by @RedHotNails. With thanks to @JillDemling.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 30, 2020 at 1:14pm PDT

Not only is she a celebrated singer, but she also runs three successful brands – Fenty Beauty, Fenty Savage, and Fenty. On her ridiculous work-life, Rihanna admitted, "We will work and work and work. And then we get to this plateau and we’re like, ‘OK, we’re either going to bed or we could keep working.’ And then we’re like, ‘Hey, is it shot o’clock?’ Then everybody takes a shot. Then we’re like, ‘OK, we need to pick it up.’ Everybody does a shot of espresso, then we turn some music on and then we’re like, ‘Keep working."

View this post on Instagram

TRUTH. @BritishVogue @StevenKleinStudio @Edward_Enninful

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 30, 2020 at 1:17pm PDT

She admitted that in the next decade she wants to have kids. The 32-year-old singer said, "I know I will want to live differently. I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em."

Meanwhile, Rihanna collaborated with PartyNextDoor on a song called 'Believe'.

ALSO READ: Rihanna’s foundation donates $5 million to the response efforts for Coronavirus

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results