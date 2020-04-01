Jawaani Jaaneman producer Jay Shewakramani donates to PM-Cares Fund amid coronavirus pandemic

Amidst the global pandemic COVID-19, the country has been under lockdown for 21 days. And while the crisis has hit a section of the society, some famous personalities and popular celebrities have come forward in doing their bit towards helping out those who are severely affected due to the current situation. Recently, many celebs announced donating money to the PM CARES fund and the latest one to join in the noble cause is producer Jay Shewakramani.

Jay’s production house Northern Lights Films has pledged towards donating to the PM CARES fund in order to join the fight against the global pandemic Corona Virus. In his statement on social media, the Jawaani Jaaneman and Malang producer also thanked all those who have been risking their lives to protect us in critical times like these.

Other than Jay Shewakramani, personalities who have donated towards the fund include Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, and many others.

ALSO READ: Alaia Furniturewala signs three film deal with Jawaani Jaaneman producer Jay Shewakramani

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results