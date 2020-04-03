“I think the virus should be afraid of him,” says Hrithik Roshan while sharing a video of Rakesh Roshan’s intense workout

Hrithik Roshan is not the only one in his family who is a fitness enthusiast. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a video of his father doing an intense workout. And yes, Rakesh Roshan is 71-years-old.

A mighty impressed Hrithik captioned the video, "Damn ! That's My Dad…N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. . This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these."

Hrithik also mentioned that his father works out 2 hours a day and has just survived cancer. "Ps: He'll be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him. Very very afraid . ," he wrote.

. Damn ! That’s My Dad. . N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. . This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these! . . Ps: He’l be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid . . @rakesh_roshan9 . #nevergiveup #stayhome #stayfit #legday #lockdownworkout #dad #nevertooold #foreveryoung #

With the ongoing health crisis, Hrithik Roshan has been making use of his social media handle to spread awareness about coronavirus. In several videos, he has been urging people to not step out of their house and to abide by the rules laid down by the government.

