“I think the virus should be afraid of him,” says Hrithik Roshan while sharing a video of Rakesh Roshan’s intense workout

Hrithik Roshan is not the only one in his family who is a fitness enthusiast. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a video of his father doing an intense workout. And yes, Rakesh Roshan is 71-years-old.
A mighty impressed Hrithik captioned the video, "Damn ! That's My Dad…N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. . This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these."
Hrithik also mentioned that his father works out 2 hours a day and has just survived cancer. "Ps: He'll be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him. Very very afraid . ," he wrote.
