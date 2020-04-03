Zac Efron reveals Leonardo DiCaprio cooked him breakfast, gave an important advice about paparazzi culture

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio knows a thing or two about being a teenage heartthrob. And it turns out, his kind words helped another celebrity. Recently, Zac Efron revealed a piece of advice he received from Leonardo.

In a new interview with Hot Ones, Zac revealed that DiCaprio invited him over for breakfast and checked up on him during his initial years. Speaking about the time they met at Lakers Game in 2008, Efron said, “What’s really cool about that night, and this really sticks in my mind, we weren’t talking at that point and then I was just kind of going to wait for him. Sure enough, he had his hat down low, and when the ball went to the other side [of the court], he said, ‘Hey man, do you want to go get breakfast tomorrow?’"

“I was like, ‘Yeah dude,’ and he wrote his phone number down and then handed it to me while the other team was scoring and nobody saw,” Efron further revealed.

Further, Zac revealed that DiCaprio made him waffles and burnt those so then he made pancakes. “I took [the invite] and he cooked me breakfast the next day at his house,” Efron said.

He further said that he wanted to ask Leonardo a billion questions. They spoke about the intense paparazzi culture. This was at the time when Zac Efron was the breakout star after Disney Channel movie, High School Musical. He said, “It was awesome. I had a billion questions for him at that point, I was definitely dealing with too much paparazzi presence in my life. And sitting next to Leo, I was just like, ‘How have you handled this for so long?’ “He said, ‘Frankly, you’re going to get a little bit different [of an experience].’ I pulled up and some cars followed me. This was just normal routine, I’d leave my driveway and 10 cars would follow."

"He was like, ‘Yeah, there’s never this many cars here. That’s insane, dude.’ And I saw in his eyes the feeling that I consistently was having all the time which was stress and anxiety,” Zac continued. “He was like, ‘Don’t worry about it, man. You’re good.’”

Zac Efron and Leonardo DiCaprio have stayed friends since 2008 outing during Lakers Games.

