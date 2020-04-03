Karisma Kapoor celebrates 20 years of Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge; Varun Dhawan says he was present during the shoot!

Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan’s Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge is still one of the best rom-coms of the 90s. The film was directed by David Dhawan and as usual it was a laughter riot. With the film recently completing 20 years of its release, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a few stills from their song, ‘Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai’ that was shot in Mauritius.
Take a look at them and they will surely take you down the memory lane.
20 years of #dulhanhumlejayenge Time flies ! I remember this super fun shoot in mauritius so fondly! ????❤️???? @beingsalmankhan @david.dhawan #tuesdaythoughts
