Karisma Kapoor celebrates 20 years of Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge; Varun Dhawan says he was present during the shoot!

Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan’s Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge is still one of the best rom-coms of the 90s. The film was directed by David Dhawan and as usual it was a laughter riot. With the film recently completing 20 years of its release, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a few stills from their song, ‘Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai’ that was shot in Mauritius.

While she got nostalgic about the film, Varun Dhawan commented saying, “I was there ????”. The best part is that Karisma remembers that he was there and their social media banter is too cute to miss. Karisma posted the pictures with the caption, “20 years of #dulhanhumlejayenge Time flies ! I remember this super fun shoot in mauritius so fondly! ????❤️???? @beingsalmankhan @david.dhawan #tuesdaythoughts”.

Take a look at them and they will surely take you down the memory lane.

