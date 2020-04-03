Suhana Khan takes online belly dancing classes amidst the lockdown!

Suhana Khan has recently made her Instagram account public and the fans are very keen to get a sneak peek into the star kid’s life. While Suhana has made her acting debut with a short film titled, The Grey Part Of Blue, she is also a very talented dancer. She recently even took to her Instagram to share a few of her makeup looks that had the fans floored.

Amidst the lockdown, she is currently social distancing in New York, and has found the perfect way to stay fit. She opted for online classes for her belly dancing lessons with her trainer and we’re glad to see that she is just as dedicated as her father when it comes to staying fit. Clearly, social distancing is not going to let her stay away from dancing for too long. Take a look at the picture her trainer uploaded.

Challenging ourselves with rolls !! Belly dance online classes with @suhanakhan2 #bellydanceclass #bellydanceathome #onlinebellydance #stayhome #skypelessons #artofbellydancewithsanjana #suhanakhan

