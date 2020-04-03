Sanaya Irani finds the perfect way to pass her time during the lockdown

Sanaya Irani, just like the other celebrities, has found her solace in social media and has been sharing her daily activities from time to time. Just recently, she compared her pre and post-lockdown moods with a throwback picture from her trip to Dubai. The picture surely left everyone with a smile on their faces and lifted their spirits.

While she has been spending her time in reading, meditating, and binge-watching, she has also taken it to deep clean her house. All praises for her vacuum cleaner, Sanaya Irani posted a video where she is seen cleaning the nooks and corners of her house as her husband, Mohit Sehgal, shot and edited the video.

Watch it, right here.

This 21 day lockdown has kept all of us wondering what to do all day with ourselves . Well for me it’s been Reading, Netflix , Meditation and deep cleaning my house . It is now that I truly value my Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner . It is so easy to handle because it is cord free and the most powerful cord free vacuum I have come across . It has so many different heads which cover all my surfaces at home , and with a pet at home his hair settles on surfaces I never thought it could . So I guess in this lockdown no jhaaadu for me only vaccuming my way to a cleaner home ????????. #dysonindia #dysonhome Shot and edited by baby @itsmohitsehgal

Looks like Sanaya has found the perfect way to spend the rest of the days in lockdown.

