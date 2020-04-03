Deepika Chikhalia who played Sita in Ramayan would like to see Alia and Hrithik as Sita and Ram

Owing to the lockdown, Doordarshan had recently decided to re-telecast old series like Ramayan and Mahabharat for the entertainment of the people sitting at home. The first episode of Ramayan got a fabulous response. Back in the 80s and 90s, people would religiously watch Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and the people who did own a TV set would watch it with people who owned one.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Deepika Chikhalia who played the role of Sita spoke about whom she would like to cast in the show from actors of the current generation. She said that since Sita was not a tall lady, she would choose Alia Bhatt for the role. She further chose Hrithik Roshan for Lord Rama and Ajay Devgn to play the role of Raavan. To play the role of Lord Ram's younger brother Lakshman, she went with Varun Dhawan.

Deepika said that she is curious to know the reactions of young people towards the show. Deepika is a member of the BJP as well.

