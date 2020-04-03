A Quiet Place II starring Emily Blunt to now release in September 2020 after delay due to coronavirus

Showbiz is feeling the significant impact of the Coronavirus outbreak that has spread around the world. Several screenings have been cancelled, movies have been postponed, film productions have been halted. Amid the global health crisis, Emily Blunt starrer A Quiet Place II was postponed in March.

Now, the John Krasinski directed film has a brand new release date. Paramount Pictures announced A Quiet Place Part II, which was originally expected to hit theaters on March 20, will now open on Labor Day, September 4, 2020.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

