Student Of The Year actress Sana Saeed misses her father’s funeral due to Coronavirus pandemic

Student Of The Year actress Sana Saeed lost her father on the day of Janta Curfew, March 22. The actress is in Los Angeles and couldn't be a part of the last rites of her father. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown, international travel has been stopped in India.

Speaking to a daily, Sana Saeed said that her father was a diabetes patient and it led to multiple organ failure. The actress said that she got the news at 7 in the morning and wanted to rush back to her family to hug her mother and sisters during this difficult time. She said the circumstances under which she lost her father were unfair. She also said that he was really suffering and she believes that her father is in a better place now.

Sana Saeed further revealed that her family performed the last rites the same day since they had only three hours in hand. They were stopped by cops on the way but after seeing the death certificate, they were allowed to go. She was in touch with her sister through the ceremony.

The actress is uncertain when she will be back in India. She is keeping herself occupied by praying, yoga and has also taken up an online business course.

Recently, Sana shared a quote on Instagram. "It takes a very strong individual to sit with themselves, calm their storms, and heal all of their issues without trying to bring someone else into that chaos. Your journey into self-love is just that and yes, you are doing it," she posted.

Sana Saeed shot to fame with the role of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actress then made her comeback with Student Of The Year which marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

