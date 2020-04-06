Sunny Leone sets the internet on fire with her steamy bikini pictures

Bollywood celebrities are keeping their fans updated on social media whilst in lockdown. Sunny Leone might be busy in life with her three kids but she is continuing documenting her life! The actress has been sharing some stunning pictures on her Instagram.

Taking to her social media, Sunny Leone shared a couple of pictures of herself posing in a purple bikini. These pictures have surely set Instagram on fire. Dressed in a purple bikini, Sunny wrote, ‘12 days of summer !!!!! What’s not to #Love !!!! Shot by @dabbooratnani | @manishadratnani @dabbooratnanistudio #SunnyLeone #LockedUpWithSunny.”

Sunny Leone, on the work front, has been hosting live sessions on her Instagram lately amid self-quarantine period.

View this post on Instagram

12 days of summer !!!!! What’s not to #Love !!!! ???????? . . . Shot by @dabbooratnani | @manishadratnani @dabbooratnanistudio #SunnyLeone #LockedUpWithSunny

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Apr 5, 2020 at 2:59am PDT

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone raises the oomph in a monokini as she poses on the beach in this throwback picture

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results