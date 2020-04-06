Main Mulayam Singh Yadav movie teaser out now

This is an extraordinary story of how a farmer's son, based out of a small village in Uttar Pradesh, becomes a supreme leader of his state. Director Suvendu Ghosh and Producer Meena Sethi Mondal have come together to deliver this inspiring tale with Amyth Sethi in the lead of role as Mulayam Singh Yadav.

A farmer's son in a small village called Safai in Etwas district of Uttar Pradesh fought in most adverse condition to become the supreme Leader of his state. Coming from a very humble background his father wanted him to become a Wrestler, but he was destined to become something bigger. In one of the wrestling contest a local Political leader Nathuram saw this young boy when he slammed wrestlers who were double the size of him, Nathuram saw this strong willed boy and gave him his first opportunity to enter Politics.

It was his destiny that Nathuram also introduced him to one of the most influential leaders of the country of that era Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. Nathuram also helped him with a job as a teacher in Karhal but his main focus remained Politics.

Lohia's convictions towards the equality of people and other social justice issues strongly influenced Yadav's own ideas about standing up for the rights of minorities and his actions based on those principles marked his subsequent political career.

After Lohia came in his life Former Prime Minister of India Chaudhary Charan Singh, from whom he learned the nitty-gritty of politics and it was then Mulayam Singh Yadav became a big name in UP politics, he was also the political heir of Chaudhary Charan Singh. Nathuram, Ram Manohar Lohia and Chaudhary Charan Singh were the 3 pillars who groomed and shaped the political wisdom of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

From a teacher in a School to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, this is the journey of a man who was in jail for 19 months at the time of Emergency. This is the story of a man who was shot on the day he won his very first election. This is the Story of a man who wrestled and found his way among the giants. When capitalism and bureaucracy were the main pillars of politics, he came and changed the scenario; he changed the game of bigger political parties and big names.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results