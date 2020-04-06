Amid self-quarantine period, Tara Sutaria shares throwback picture proving she is a water baby

As celebs are in quarantine, they are ensuring to keep in touch with their face amid this nationwide lockdown. From household chores to throwback moments, celebs are sharing everything with their fans on social media. Tara Sutaria, who recently featured on a magazine cover Global Spa, has shared a new photo from the shoot.

Tara Sutaria had gone to the Maldives for this cover shoot. Sharing a stunning picture whilst enjoying some pool time, the actress is proving that she is indeed a water baby. Tara captioned the serene photo as, “Where I want to be. Behind the scenes and riding the waves with @rahuljhangiani @globalspa_mag”

Where I want to be???? Behind the scenes and riding the waves with @rahuljhangiani @globalspa_mag

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan. She is set to reunite with him in a music video titled ‘Masakali 2.0’. She has also signed Ek Villain 2. The movie also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

