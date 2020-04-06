Shraddha Kapoor urges everyone to do their bit in saving our world – “Do something to lend a helping hand”

Shraddha Kapoor is truly making the most of her quarantine by spending time with her family and other things at home, of which the actress has shared on her social media. Amidst this situation, Shraddha sets a reminder for all of us to be thankful for what we have and urges everyone to do their bit.

Urging her audiences to continue doing their bit or start doing their bit in saving the planet, Shraddha Kapoor says, “I would urge everyone who all are in a very blessed position, you know, the fact that we can even check our Instagram, tune in live. The fact that we have a phone to do that. So I am pretty sure that we can do that whatever little we can do, even if it is a little amount, we can donate to whatever cause that we believe in."

Adding more Shraddha says, "Because there will be a lot of people who will need our help and I am happy to be the part of something like that so that I can help in someways. So, just small request to everyone out there to definitely do something to lend a helping hand."

Expressing her gratitude towards her fans and people around who have done their bit, the actress shared, "Thank you thank you so much, everyone, who has donated."

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 and will be seen next alongside Ranbir Kapoor in a Luv Ranjan directorial.

