Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana sings Roobaroo as he lights candles with his kids

On Sunday, April 5, citizens of India turned off their lights at 9 pm for 9 minutes and lit candles and diyas. This was after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all citizens to follow this as an act of unity.

Ayushmann Khurrana too lit diyas along with his wife Tahira Kashyap and their two kids. The actor who is also a talented singer made the moment better by singing the song 'Roobaroo'.The actor shared the same on his Instagram stories.

.@ayushmannk sings #Roobaroo song with kids, as they lite diyas as a part of PM Narendra Modi's #9pm9mins initiative | #9Baje9Minute | @realbollywoodhungama

During this lockdown period, Ayushmann Khurrana has been entertaining his followers by reading out poetries. In the process, the actor has also discovered poets from across the country and was seen reading out their work as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and in an untitled action thriller with Anubhav Sinha, after their last collaboration on Article 15.

