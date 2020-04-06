Mira Rajput has been slaying the swimsuit right from her childhood, we have proof!

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Kapoor and children Misha and Zain are presently spending the lock-down period in Punjab. Looks like Mira is spending a lot of her time on social media, because she keeps sharing some really interesting throwback photos. A few days back, she went down the memory lane and shared a picture from her pre-wedding ceremonies. This time, she has dug deeper.
On Instagram, Mira shared a photo from her childhood wherein she is dressed in a yellow and blue swimsuit and is sitting on a Unicorn toy in a swimming pool. "Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing #trendy #blastfromthepast From @ishitasethii’s archives," she wrote. She was quite a trendy one always!
View this post on Instagram
Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing ???? ????♀️ #trendy #blastfromthepast From @ishitasethii’s archives ????
A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Apr 5, 2020 at 6:40am PDT
Shahid, who was last seen in Kabir Singh, had been shooting for Jersey before all shoots halted owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. An official Hindi remake of a Telugu sports film with the same name, Jersey features Shahid as a cricketer.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply