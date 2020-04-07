Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling says she had all symptoms of Covid-19, has recovered now

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling says she has all the symptoms of COVID-19 but did not get tested. In a post, she revealed her symptoms and what helped her during the recovery.

“Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot,” she tweeted. “Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x."

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot. https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

Celebrities around the world are urging their fans to stay indoors as much as possible amid this global health crisis.

ALSO READ: Jude Law reveals J.K. Rowling spent three hours with him to explain Dumbledore’s character for Fantastic Beasts

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results