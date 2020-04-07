Kajal Aggarwal urges people to support local businesses after the coronavirus pandemic abates

The whole country has been under lockdown from the past two weeks owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has impacted several sectors in the society including small and local businesses. On Sunday, actress Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram story to write an emotional post on how the outbreak is affecting local businesses.

The Singham actress urged people to spend their holidays in India and buy Indian products."When the Coronavirus finally exhausts itself and the danger is over, let's do something good for our country. Let's spend our holidays in India, eat in local restaurants, buy local fruits and veggies, buy clothes and shoes from Indian brands and support local businesses. These businesses are going to find it difficult to get back on their feet and survive without our help, Let's do our bit in helping each other stand and grow,” she wrote.

On the work front, Kajal is currently waiting for the release of her long-delayed film, Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of hit Bollywood film Queen. She is also playing the female lead in Chiranjeevi's upcoming entertainer, Aacharya.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kajal Aggarwal opens up on being paired opposite John Abraham in Mumbai Saga

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results