Tiger Shroff flaunts his killer washboard abs in this black and white photo

Actor Tiger Shroff is keeping himself busy amid the self-quarantine period. The actor has been spending time indoors but keeping his fans updated on social media about his day to day life.

Today, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself. Flaunting his washboard abs, the monochrome photo is too hot to handle. He captioned it, "Just another day in the jungle…"

Recently, he posted about how he missed working out. Taking to his Instagram, Tiger says, "Ek tha tiger jo shape me tha ???? …ok 19 days to go. Lets do this together guys ????❤". In the recent Instagram live also, the actor mentioned how he is trying his best to keep in shape and is missing his workout. The actor also added that he is also spending time with his family and enjoying it.

On the work front, after Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff will be next starring in Heropanti 2 and Rambo.

