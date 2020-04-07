World Health Day: Kriti Sanon urges everyone to indulge in exercising

While we spend this lock-down period indulging in our hobbies and enjoying the company of our loved ones, one must not also forget to take adequate care of the body and the mind. Needless to say, that's the most important thing we can do while dealing with a pandemic. On World Health Day today, several celebrities are sharing awareness posts on wellness, Kriti Sanon being one of them.

Kriti took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her Raabta days, and we can see her meditating. "Take care of your body, and it will take care of YOU! #WorldHealthDay Get out of your lazy beds and do some exercise- walk around, yoga, mat workout, dance (my fav), cardio, anything.. just wake up every inch of your body, and you’ll have a great day!! Pic: #RaabtaThrowback," she wrote. Just in case you were wondering as to how to keep yourself active during these quarantine days, you have these many options now!

It is actually no secret that dance is Kriti's favourite form of work out. Some days ago, she even grooved to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's famous number ‘Kajra Re’, and shared a video with us.

The actor will next be seen playing a surrogate mother in Laxman Utekar's Mimi.

