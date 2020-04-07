Kareena Kapoor shows what her work from home looks like; Arjun Kapoor feels she is underdressed

With the lockdown imposed owing to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone has been working from home. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of what her work from home looks like.

On Tuesday, Bebo shared a stylish photo of herself. In the photo, she is seen sitting on a chair while wearing a white shirt and blue distressed jeans along with a funky hat. The actor is also flaunting her trademark pout. Sharing the picture, Bebo wrote, "Work from home they said…"

However, Arjun Kapoor who was Kareena’s co-star in Ki & Ka, feels she is underdressed. Commenting on the picture, Arjun wrote, “Underdressed by ur standards.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium which got only one-day theatrical release owing to the shutting down of theatres due to the pandemic. The film was recently released on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar. She will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

