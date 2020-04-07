Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Akshay Kumar’s hope anthem ‘Muskurayega India’

We earlier showed you how Bollywood stars are leaving no stone unturned to lift the nation's spirits amidst the Coronavirus scare. And while the nation is under lockdown, rooting for the people’s unity, despite the lockdown restrictions Akshay Kumar joined hands with Jackky Bhagnani to spearhead the development of a motivational song called 'Muskurayega India' that released last evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Twitter, had earlier hailed Akshay's contribution of Rs 25 crores towards the PM-Cares fund. Now, he again posted on the micro-blogging platform to appreciate the song and has hailed Akshay as well as the industry for coming together to maintain positivity and motivate the people of the nation amidst these testing times.

फिर मुस्कुराएगा इंडिया…

फिर जीत जाएगा इंडिया…

India will fight. India will win!

Good initiative by our film fraternity. https://t.co/utUGm9ObhI

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

Jackky Bhagnani founder of JJust Music, says, "Akshay sir and I felt the only thing that helps in times of uncertainty is hope. The proceeds from this song will go towards supporting the central and state governments' efforts in fighting the virus. I would like to thank all our industry friends for lending their support during these difficult times. I am extremely honoured as Shri Narendra Modiji has lauded our efforts and it is truly humbling."

Commendable to see the industry stand together in times like these .Preet and has been composed by Vishal Mishra.

