Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Akshay Kumar’s hope anthem ‘Muskurayega India’

We earlier showed you how Bollywood stars are leaving no stone unturned to lift the nation's spirits amidst the Coronavirus scare. And while the nation is under lockdown, rooting for the people’s unity, despite the lockdown restrictions Akshay Kumar joined hands with Jackky Bhagnani to spearhead the development of a motivational song called 'Muskurayega India' that released last evening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Twitter, had earlier hailed Akshay's contribution of Rs 25 crores towards the PM-Cares fund. Now, he again posted on the micro-blogging platform to appreciate the song and has hailed Akshay as well as the industry for coming together to maintain positivity and motivate the people of the nation amidst these testing times.
फिर मुस्कुराएगा इंडिया…
फिर जीत जाएगा इंडिया…
India will fight. India will win!
Good initiative by our film fraternity. https://t.co/utUGm9ObhI
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020
Commendable to see the industry stand together in times like these .Preet and has been composed by Vishal Mishra.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak: Akshay Kumar brings to us 'Muskurayega India', an anthem of hope
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply