Sana Khaan claims that Melvin Louis and his family would steal from the Church chit fund

In her earlier conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sana Khaan was quite explosive about her recent breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis. She not only accused him of cheating on her but also went on to add that Melvin was a sexual offender who exploited a number of women in various ways.
We once again caught up with Sana Khaan on Instagram live, where she made some more revelations about Melvin. Sana claimed that Melvin’s family would steal from the Church chit fund. “They rob money from their church chit fund, like his mother, which I got to know from the family. These are the chit funds where multiple families pitch in money to do something religious or some other activities. Apparently, all the money of the chit fund was at their place and they used it all up. They thought they would cover the incident somehow. I was like if someone can rob from the church money they can do anything,” Sana said.
Watch the full video here:
