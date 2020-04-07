Jeremy Meeks: Hot Felon With Bad Manners

It’s not often that you see someone eating take-out in a $133,000 Karma Revero electric sports car -and throwing chicken bones out the window, but that’s what happened at Ralph’s market in Malibu. Hot felon Jeremy Meeks and a cute young woman bought prepared food at the market and ate in the parking lot. It appears that Jeremy HAS split with heiress Chloe Green (although he continues to deny it.) He modeled in February at Milan Fashion Week and got out of there just before coronaviras hit town. He’s taking no health chances now, and wearing a medical quality mask.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

