Suddenly Simon Cowell Is Pedaling For His Life

Simon Cowell admits he is “terrified” of catching coronavirus. He’s been wearing masks every time he leaves the house for WEEKS, and he’s popping vitamins right and left. Why so panicky? Simon is not only 60, but he’s in the habit of smoking 80 cigarettes a day. When Gabrielle Union was fired from AGT, she threatened to sue Simon for “endangering her life” with his illegal smoking on the set. Years of smoking makes Simon a candidate for a very bad virus outcome. Note that Simon is NOT wearing his elevator shoes while riding today with his partner Lauren Silverman, her son Adam Silverman, and their son Eric Cowell.

