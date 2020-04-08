Country singer John Prine passes away at the age of 73 due to Coronavirus complications

Country folk singer and songwriter John Prine passed away on April 7 at the age of 73. The musician died due to complications from COVID-19 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
In the month of March, John Prine was admitted to the hospital due to coronavirus. "This is hard news for us to share,” his family wrote in a statement on March 26. “But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you."
She thanked everyone for the support. “It means the world to us to have your love and support at this difficult time,” she wrote. “John loves you and I love you too.❤️."
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply