Jaaved Jaaferi joins the cast of Karan Johar’s Takht

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi is all set to star in Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht. Reportedly, Jaaved will play the role of the head priest in Mughal emperor Shah Jahan's court. Talking to a news agency, Jaaved revealed that he will be playing the part of the qazi who is in charge of all the religious affairs in Shah Jahan's court.

Takht was supposed to start rolling in March. The film stars an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. The actors have begun prep for the period drama but due to Coronavirus pandemic, the shoot has been pushed.

​Takht is set in the Mughal era and will showcase the story of two warring brothers Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. It will be based on the war between Shah Jahan’s son Aurangzeb reportedly played by Vicky Kaushal and elder brother Dara Shikoh reportedly played by Ranveer Singh. Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly essay the role of Aurangzeb’s sister and the first lady of the Mughal Empire, Jahanara Begum. Anil Kapoor will be reportedly starring as Shah Jahan.

