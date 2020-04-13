Richa Chadha is penning a script amid lockdown, says ‘it’s a comedy, my favourite genre’

While the world is merely waiting for the time to pass, Richa Chadha has been putting the lockdown period to good use. The actress disciplined herself to follow a strict routine, dividing her time between household chores, working out, reading and writing. She was developing a few ideas for the past couple of months. But given her busy schedule, she was unable to make time to write in between her shoots. But ever since the lockdown was announced, the actress has been focussing on all things that are therapeutic for her and writing tops the list. She has been taking out a couple of hours every day to develop a script, with help from her writer friends.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal postponed their April wedding amid coronavirus outbreak.
