Drishyam actress Shriya Saran opens up about her husband getting COVID-19 symptoms 

Actress Shriya Saran who is currently living in Barcelona with her husband Andrei Koscheev opened up about her husband showing symptoms of COVID-19 and how they have witnessed the spread of the virus in Spain.

While talking to a daily, Shriya said that she has been under lockdown for a month now in Barcelona. She said that their life changed within weeks. However, what hit them most was when Shriya's husband started showing symptoms of COVID-19 – fever and dry cough.

Recounting what followed, she said that they rushed to the hospital but the doctors urged them to leave as the chances were higher to contract the virus if they stayed at the hospital. So, the couple decided to go home and self isolate themselves and get treatment at home. The Drishyam actress said that they slept in different rooms and took proper medication. She further said that Andrei has now recovered.

Meanwhile, Shriya said that in order to keep her mind stress free, she is keeping busy with yoga, meditation, cooking, reading and watching movies. She also said that everyday people step out on their balconies at 8 pm to clap and sing together for about 10 minutes.

