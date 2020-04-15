Drishyam actress Shriya Saran opens up about her husband getting COVID-19 symptoms 

Actress Shriya Saran who is currently living in Barcelona with her husband Andrei Koscheev opened up about her husband showing symptoms of COVID-19 and how they have witnessed the spread of the virus in Spain.
While talking to a daily, Shriya said that she has been under lockdown for a month now in Barcelona. She said that their life changed within weeks. However, what hit them most was when Shriya's husband started showing symptoms of COVID-19 – fever and dry cough.
Meanwhile, Shriya said that in order to keep her mind stress free, she is keeping busy with yoga, meditation, cooking, reading and watching movies. She also said that everyday people step out on their balconies at 8 pm to clap and sing together for about 10 minutes.
