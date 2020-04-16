Inspired by Sunny Leone, Shefali Jariwala to now adopt a baby girl

Back in July 2017, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber adopted their baby girl Nisha, and became proud parents. Nisha was soon promoted to be a big sister as they also brought home Noah and Asher. Sunny's decision to adopt a girl child has now inspired Shefali Jariwala, who is on her way to embrace motherhood soon.
Shefali, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, revealed she had also discussed this with her housemate Hindustani Bhau.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply