Parineeti Chopra is all dressed as a bride, but where’s her groom?

Did we ever doubt that Parineeti Chopra was going to make for a gorgeous bride? Never. The actor is now self-isolating at home, like everyone else. She appeared on the cover of UK's wedding magazine Khush, and is seen decked up as a stunning bride.

A new-age bride is all about breaking the stereotypes and doing the new. Hence, do not expect her bridal look to be cliched. Pari is seen donning a light coloured lehenga with intricate mirror work all over that gives her the bling of a wedding but manages to look graceful at the same time. She pairs it up with a dupatta and a Nathani. "Ready as a bride. Husband pending. @khushmag Any info on when he is coming? ???? By my favourite boy @rahuljhangiani ," she wrote. True! Where's the guy, after all this decking up?

View this post on Instagram

Ready as a bride. Husband pending. ???? @khushmag Any info on when he is coming? ???? By my favourite boy @rahuljhangiani ???? Editor in-chief @sonia_ullah Outfit: @Abhinavmishra_ Jewellery: @Kainoor_Jewellery Creative Director: @mannisahota Fashion Editor: @Vikas_r Styling by: @tanishqmalhotraa Makeup: @ginibhogal Hair: @kiwarkis Location: @adhdowntown @adhskyview

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 11, 2020 at 10:51pm PDT

In another photo, the actor opts for an Anarkali which she teams with a Kundan choker and a bunch of bangles.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 11, 2020 at 10:46pm PDT

In another, she is a traditional bride, dressed in a pale pink lehenge and dupatta, along with a heavy necklace and a maang-teeka.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 11, 2020 at 10:45pm PDT

Guess you are going to find the husband soon after the lock-down ends…Lol!

