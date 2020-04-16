Parineeti Chopra is all dressed as a bride, but where’s her groom?

April 16, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Did we ever doubt that Parineeti Chopra was going to make for a gorgeous bride? Never. The actor is now self-isolating at home, like everyone else. She appeared on the cover of UK's wedding magazine Khush, and is seen decked up as a stunning bride.

Parineeti Chopra is all dressed as a bride, but where's her groom?

A new-age bride is all about breaking the stereotypes and doing the new. Hence, do not expect her bridal look to be cliched. Pari is seen donning a light coloured lehenga with intricate mirror work all over that gives her the bling of a wedding but manages to look graceful at the same time. She pairs it up with a dupatta and a Nathani. "Ready as a bride. Husband pending.  @khushmag Any info on when he is coming? ???? By my favourite boy @rahuljhangiani ," she wrote. True! Where's the guy, after all this decking up?

View this post on Instagram

Ready as a bride. Husband pending. ???? @khushmag Any info on when he is coming? ???? By my favourite boy @rahuljhangiani ???? Editor in-chief @sonia_ullah Outfit: @Abhinavmishra_ Jewellery: @Kainoor_Jewellery Creative Director: @mannisahota Fashion Editor: @Vikas_r Styling by: @tanishqmalhotraa Makeup: @ginibhogal Hair: @kiwarkis Location: @adhdowntown @adhskyview

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 11, 2020 at 10:51pm PDT

In another photo, the actor opts for an Anarkali which she teams with a Kundan choker and a bunch of bangles.

View this post on Instagram

Ready as a bride. Husband pending. ???? @khushmag Any info on when he is coming? ???? By my favourite boy @rahuljhangiani ???? Editor in-chief @sonia_ullah Outfit: @Abhinavmishra_ Jewellery: @Kainoor_Jewellery Creative Director: @mannisahota Fashion Editor: @Vikas_r Styling by: @tanishqmalhotraa Makeup: @ginibhogal Hair: @kiwarkis Location: @adhdowntown @adhskyview

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 11, 2020 at 10:46pm PDT

In another, she is a traditional bride, dressed in a pale pink lehenge and dupatta, along with a heavy necklace and a maang-teeka.

View this post on Instagram

Ready as a bride. Husband pending. ???? @khushmag Any info on when he is coming? ???? By my favourite boy @rahuljhangiani ???? Editor in-chief @sonia_ullah Outfit: @Abhinavmishra_ Jewellery: @Kainoor_Jewellery Creative Director: @mannisahota Fashion Editor: @Vikas_r Styling by: @tanishqmalhotraa Makeup: @ginibhogal Hair: @kiwarkis Location: @adhdowntown

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 11, 2020 at 10:45pm PDT

Guess you are going to find the husband soon after the lock-down ends…Lol!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *