Bhumi Pednekar opens up about losing her father to cancer at the age of 18

Bhumi Pednekar is quite the name when it comes to being an unconventional actress. She has proven her worth right from her debut, Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, and since then, she has only seen success. Her physical transformation was jaw-dropping and she has been giving us major fitness and fashion goals since then. With her first solo film, Durgavati, still in works Bhumi Pednekar couldn’t be more content and grateful for the films she has done and the love she receives on a daily basis.
Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in Badhaai Ho 2 with Rajkummar Rao.
Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar talks about why Ayushmann Khurrana is special to her
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply