Bhumi Pednekar opens up about losing her father to cancer at the age of 18

Bhumi Pednekar is quite the name when it comes to being an unconventional actress. She has proven her worth right from her debut, Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, and since then, she has only seen success. Her physical transformation was jaw-dropping and she has been giving us major fitness and fashion goals since then. With her first solo film, Durgavati, still in works Bhumi Pednekar couldn’t be more content and grateful for the films she has done and the love she receives on a daily basis.

In an interaction with a portal, Bhumi Pednekar opened up about how she lost her father to cancer when she was just 18 and her sister, Samiksha was 15. She says it was difficult for them to cope up with that since they had seen him in the prolonged sickness for so long. Losing a parent is never easy and they had a wonderful father. While it was difficult for the two young girls, their mother got them together. The first two years without him were a mess but they put on their warrior mode and got through it really fast. Now when they look back at those days, they wonder how they got through those days, but it happened somehow.

Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in Badhaai Ho 2 with Rajkummar Rao.

