Bhumi Pednekar does not want to date an actor, here’s why

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most sought after actresses who have managed to woo the audience by their skills. After starring in multiple films of different genres, Bhumi has never hesitated is experimenting with her work rather than sticking to a particular type of films. She has made a name for herself solely based on her talent. Bhumi also prefers to keep her private life under wraps but has revealed that she would never date an actor, and the reason is justified.
On the professional front, Bhumi has quite a busy year ahead with Durgavati and Takht.
Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar opens up about losing her father to cancer at the age of 18
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply