Fan asks Kapil Sharma what he cooks for his wife Ginni and this is what he has to say

Kapil Sharma has been spending the lockdown with his four-month-old daughter and wife. The comedian who hosts The Kapil Sharma Show has been on a break from the time the pandemic worsened in India.
On Monday, Kapil Sharma conducted a #AskKapil session on Twitter where he answered a few questions from his fans. On of his fans asked him what he is cooking for his wife Ginni while under lockdown. "What is one thing you cook tremendously well & Ginni love to see you cook it everytime?"
Responding to the question with his sense of humour he said that it is his wife's brain. "Her brain n she hates it," he said jokingly.
Her brain n she hates it ???? https://t.co/JwQILyayqh
— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020
