“I am the queen of my own dreams”- Sara Ali Khan shares dolled up pictures from childhood

'Main apni favourite hoon', mouthed by Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met, became an iconic dialogue, and is still popular. And here's Sara Ali Khan, a woman of the same clan, giving us similar vibes as she says, "I am the queen of my own dreams"!

Sara has been sharing some really interesting throwback photos of late, and it is quite clear that she always loved decking up and posing for the camera. In the latest photo shared by her, she is all dressed in ethnic attires and jewelry, and it looks like she was set to perform somewhere. She is also seen striking a pose. "मेरे सपनों की रानी… hamesha main hi thi… ," she wrote. Kareena, you have a serious competitor here!

The actor, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan, is spending her time at home goofing around with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She keeps cracking her Knock Knock jokes on Instagram, and at times, even her brother does not get them. They're also workout buddies and their pet dog Fluffy accompanies them too!

Sara has finished filming for David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 and is also a part of Akshay Kumar-starrer Atrangi Re.

