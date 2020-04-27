Alia Bhatt turns photographer during a video call with her BFFs

Thanks to the nationwide lock-down, hanging out is only a distant dream right now. However, nobody can sail through such difficult times alone, and in the age of virtual connections, you are never disconnected. Alia Bhatt, who is staying away from parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan during this period, caught up with her girlfriends over a video call.

All of Alia's best friends including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor joined the call, and the actor even turned photographer during the call. On Instagram, she shared the photo with us, and wrote, 'Alone together'. The broad smile that they all are flashing proves how glad they were, to catch up!

Alia has been spending her time reading, working out at home, chilling with her sister, playing with the pet or simply lazing around. A few days ago, she also visited her parents and sat at a distance so that she did not cause any risk.

Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

