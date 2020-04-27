Shraddha Kapoor and brother Siddhanth Kapoor make goofy faces in this throwback photo

Thanks to the lock-down and not much new stuff to share, social media is flooded with priceless throwback photos shared by celebrities. By now, we know that Shraddha Kapoor was always a camera-friendly kid, and would often strike goofy poses. Her mother Padmini Kolhapure shared an adorable photo of her and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor from their childhood, on Instagram.

"Guess who all in this picture!!! and tag them," she wrote. Shraddha and Siddhanth, sitting with a bunch of other kids, are seen making funny faces. Netizens also think Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff and Arjun Kapoor are a part of the gang as well. Can you identify them?

View this post on Instagram

Guess who all in this picture!!! ???? and tag them

A post shared by padminikolhapure (@padminikolhapure) on Apr 27, 2020 at 12:28am PDT

A few days back, Shraddha also shared a throwback photo of herself, and made fun of her own 'bunny teeth'.

The actor was last seen in Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff. The film promised a strong dose of action and entertainment. However, all theares shut owing to the ongoing pandemic and it only had a very brief run at the theatres.

