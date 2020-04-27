Chung Ha makes a breathtaking comeback with ‘Stay Tonight’ music video

South Korean singer Kim Chung Ha is back on the block with her new music! Ahead of her album release, the singer dropped her music video for the lead single 'Stay Tonight' and it is refreshing to see her try a unique concept.

With harps and piano backed with the bass line, 'Stay Tonight' is a beautiful way to kick-start her new era after dropping back to back huge hits with 'Snapping' and 'Gotta Go'. Having a strong foundation as a dancer, Chung Ha is seen voguing with a bunch of male dancers.

The lyrics go, "I feel you between the light and the darkness / You are by my side (all the time) / Warning warning Why are you so clumsy / Leave yourself to me ah / The night that erased / The night that erased even the flow of time in jet black / Come to me in this moment / Stay tonight…"

Chung Ha, who made her debut as a solo artist in 2017, has been featured on Original Sound Tracks of various Korean dramas. The singer has collaborated with several artists.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results