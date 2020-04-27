Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra embroil in a domestic war, all thanks to son Viaan

There are numerous ways to spice up your otherwise boring lockdown. If things like cooking, painting and reading seem too mundane, have your own in-house drama! That's what Shilpa Shetty did. Since she is the sole artist in the house, we assume she was the one to conceptualise this hilarious domestic play. And the best part is, husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan make smashing debuts as actors…LOL!

In the video shared by Shilpa, a mischievous Viaan gets his mom and dad fighting. He plays his role of Narad Muni to perfection and sparks up a mini war within the boundary of home in no time. "Our modern-day Mahabharat. Daddyji aur Mummyji ke beech jung ched ke humaare Bete ji ne Sunday ka funda badal diya! Isiliye, our modern-day Mahabharat has modern-day problems and modern-day shastra. #SondaysBeLike Kaisa laga yeh yudh aapko?," Shilpa wrote. Watch the video below, and take ideas!

View this post on Instagram

Daddyji aur Mummyji ke beech jung ched ke humaare Bete ji ne Sunday ka funda badal diya! Isiliye, our modern-day Mahabharat has modern-day problems and modern-day shastra ????⚔️???????????? #SondaysBeLike Kaisa laga yeh yudh aapko? @rajkundra9 . . . . . #sundaysbelike #sonday #mahabharat #fun #gratitude #love #laughs

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 26, 2020 at 2:24am PDT

You see…an artist can't stay away from her art!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results