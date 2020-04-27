Gigi Hadid celebrates her 25th birthday with boyfriend Zayn Malik, sister Bella Hadid and family

Supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with some of her close people around her including her on-again boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik. She shared a series of photos from her birthday celebrations that took place on April 23 at her mom Yolanda Hadid‘s farm in Pennsylvania.

In a boomerang post, Gigi Hadid was holding '25' balloon sign along with her boyfriend Zayn Malik and her younger sister Bella Hadid.

View this post on Instagram

❣️????

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 25, 2020 at 5:49pm PDT

In a series of pictures, she thanked everyone for making her day special. “Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! ????,” Gigi wrote on Instagram.

“I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday!” Gigi further wrote.

“The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. Grateful, honored, your biggest fan," she signed off.

View this post on Instagram

Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! ???????? I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. ???? Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. ????????????????????

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 24, 2020 at 6:56pm PDT

Back in January 2020, it was confirmed Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid got back together.

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid are officially back together, go on dinner date with Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results