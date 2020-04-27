Jordana Brewster: The Cotton Housedress Is Back!

Last seen in the early sixties, cotton housedresses were a wardrobe staple – especially for stay at home moms. They were loose fitting and comfortable, but still flattering. Models in advertisements for home products like vacuum cleaners or washing machines were inevitably clad in cheerful printed housedresses. Lucy and Ethel wore them in just about every episode. The frocks were usually inexpensive but came in all price ranges – from Sears catalog to Lord & Taylor. Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster and her little boy stepped out for a Sunday stroll and she wore a retro housedress.

